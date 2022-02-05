CM invites UAE investors to Kerala

‘State committed to improving ease of doing business’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged businesses in the UAE to take advantage of Kerala’s investor-friendly policies. He was inaugurating the Kerala Floor at the India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala had consistently been among the top five States in India in social development and sustainability indicators as per the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Kerala government was committed to improving the ease of doing business in the State. Several initiatives, including simplification of procedures and enablement of digital engagement channels, had been introduced to strengthen the State’s economy. “I hope companies in the UAE will take advantage of the business-friendly environment in Kerala to make our partnership stronger,” he added.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, said Kerala stood distinct in terms of innovative steps taken towards industrialisation. “We have strengthened an ecosystem for attracting more investment and are working towards generating more employment opportunities,” he said.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said the presence of Mr. Vijayan meant a lot to the large Malayali community in the UAE. “ I am confident that all the Indian States, including Kerala, will connect with the UAE for innovation, start-ups and investment opportunities.”

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, was present on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by cultural performances by artists from Kerala. The Kerala Week at the India Pavilion will conclude on February 10.