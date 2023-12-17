CM instigating violence against the Governor: V. Muraleedharan

December 17, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of instigating Students Federation of India (SFI) activists to harm Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader questioned why certain quarters that opposed Mr. Khan’s participation in a seminar on Sree Narayana Guru at Calicut University did nothing to prevent him from attending a wedding at Panakkad in Malappuram on Sunday.

“Only scholars like the Governor can correct misconceptions propagated by the communists about Sree Narayana Guru. Such a possibility has been worrying the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)].”

Endorsing Mr. Khan’s decision to reject recommendations that had been submitted while nominating members to the Senates of Kerala and Calicut Universities, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Chancellor is not legally bound to accept lists issued by “CPI (M) party offices”.