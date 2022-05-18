CM initiates micro-level disaster management

Meet held to review State's monsoon preparedness plan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tasked emergency services, police, local self-governments and revenue officials to prepare micro-level disaster management plans to mitigate the threat of landslips, mudslides, tidal surges, rough seas, flooding and waterlogging usual during the southwest monsoon.

Reviewing the State's monsoon preparedness, Mr. Vijayan said agencies should work in tandem to evacuate people living in disaster zones in advance. The district administration should house them in well-appointed relief camps with sufficient and clean toilet facilities. The administration should ensure campers have access to hot and nutritious food, potable water and security.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a lull in the heavy downpour between May 19 and 25. The administration should use the interlude to complete monsoon preparedness related tasks on a war footing.

Mr. Vijayan prioritised de-clogging of storm water drains; pre-monsoon pruning of trees; servicing powerlines and posts; and cleaning homes, neighbourhoods, government offices, and public spaces.

He cautioned authorities against dumping silt from drains on their sides. Local bodies should find a place or method to dispose of mud from drains and canals. The Irrigation department should ensure free flow in canals. It should identify stretches that require de-silting to execute the work immediately.

Mr. Vijayan asked local bodies to open disaster management control rooms. Emergency services should ensure rescue equipment and vehicles were in shipshape. They should coordinate closely with the civil defence force and other voluntary rescue services. The police and Fire and Rescue department should stock dinghies and boats in advance. They should identify persons who could operate them.

Natural disaster management experience in the past years has informed the government's pre-monsoon readiness. The government has streamlined administrative mechanisms to seek the service of the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force in real-time. It has stationed disaster management teams strategically across the State so that they could radiate out to flood-hit localities on short notice.

Chief Secretary V. P. Joy presided. State Police Chief Anil Kant, Army and Air Force officials, and other top bureaucrats were present.