CM inaugurates work on Nazir memorial

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2020 00:26 IST

₹4-crore project at Chirayinkeezhu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated online the construction of a memorial to yesteryear actor Prem Nazir at Chirayinkeezhu, his native place in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The memorial will serve to keep the actor's memory and contributions to cinema alive in the hearts of future generations, the Chief Minister said.

He regretted the fact that the State had to wait 32 years after the actor's death for a memorial to him. It should have come up in the very next years after his death. The first superstar of Malayalam cinema, Prem Nazir acted in around 600 Malayalam films and more than 30 Tamil films in a career that spanned four decades, Mr. Vijayan noted.

Planned in three storeys, the 15,000 sq ft memorial includes a mini theatre, museum, open-air theatre, stage, library, cafetaria and board rooms.

The facility is being constructed by the Cultural Affairs Department at a cost of ₹4 crore.

Minister for Cultural Affairs A. K. Balan presided. Deputy Speaker V. Sasi unveiled the foundation stone of the memorial building.