CM inaugurates slew of projects at Medical college hospital

May 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday attributed the achievements of Kerala in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to the enhancement of health infrastructure facilities initiated as part of the Ardram Mission.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a super speciality block to be built at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, at a cost of ₹268.60 crore, Mr. Vijayan said the key focus of the government that came to power in 2016 was to revive and empower the health sector that had collapsed in a big way.

“Even at the height of the pandemic, we had vacant beds, oxygen beds, and ICU beds at these hospitals,’’ he noted.

He also hailed the contributions by the government medical college, which is celebrating its diamond jubilee. The occasion, according to him, should be used to used to review the achievements so far and plan the projects to be implemented in the future.

Health Minister Veena George presided over the function while Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan welcomed the gathering. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, delivered the keynote address.

The super speciality block, to be established at ₹560 crore, is a part of the Kottayam Medical College Master Plan. The Chief Minister also inaugurated works on a paramedical hostel, which is being built at a cost of ₹6 crore; a District Drug Storage and Distribution Centre constructed at a cost of ₹17 crore; a Medical and Surgical Store; and an Ophthalmology Operation Theatre.