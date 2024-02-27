CM inaugurates renovated DUK extension campus

February 27, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised on adopting digital technology for social well-being and the holistic development of the State.

Inaugurating the renovated extension campus of Digital University Kerala (DUK) at Technopark Phase 1 here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said both the university and the Digital Science Park have a significant role to play in the “creation of a new Kerala” by identifying methods to overcome the challenges faced by the State such as climate change, and modernisation of agriculture and industrial sectors using digital technology.

Citing the greater inclination that existed towards digital interventions in the service sector across the country, the Chief Minister called for efforts to address the dearth of digital technology in the manufacturing sector. He also urged the students of digital technology to venture beyond tried-and-tested concepts to evolve innovative ideas that could be translated into products.

Mr. Vijayan also formally launched the Kairali AI processor chip developed by DUK’s AI Chip Centre.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presided over the programme. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presented the merit certificates to the students of a business management training programme conducted in association with the Industries Department.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu released a summary of the ‘AI for All’ capacity building projects undertaken by DUK for the Economics and Statistics Department. SC, ST and Backward Classes Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated a one-year training programme offered for Scheduled Caste students. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath also participated.

