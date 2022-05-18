CM inaugurates police research centre, PT nursery

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday virtually inaugurated ​a ​police research centre and a physical training (PT) nursery at the Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, near here.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister asked the police to beware of the forces deliberately trying to create problems in society.

The research centre is aimed at developing modern technology and scientific investigation methods for the police force. It will​ study data collected from various police stations, challenges of the police in dealing with drug cases, crimes in social media and high-tech crimes.

The physical training nursery, set up at ₹15 lakh, will provide scientific physical training for police trainees.