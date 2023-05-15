CM inaugurates pattaya mela in Palakkad

May 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

As many as 2.75 lakh title deeds were distributed to the poor in the State in the last seven years, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was inaugurating a district-level pattaya mela at Fort Maidan here on Monday.

He said 40,000 title deeds were distributed in the State on a single day recently. “The government is duty-bound to achieve the target of making the State have no landless people,” he said.

As many as 17,845 pattayas were distributed at the function. It was the biggest number in the State. Among them were 16,823 land tribunal pattayas, 394 pattayas under 1964 land assignment rules, 340 pattayas under the Kerala Land Reforms Act of 1963, 11 pattayas under the Kerala Scheduled Tribes (Restriction on Transfer of Lands) Act of 1999, and 277 pattayas under the Forest Rights Act of 2005.

The mela was held as part of the Revenue Department’s ‘land for all, records for all land, and all services smart’ scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the government had initiated several schemes with the objective of giving a people-friendly face to the civil services by making the services smart. “The village offices have become smart as part of this move,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 100 th smart village office (Pudussery) reconstructed under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan presided over the function. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Excise and Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, MLAs A. Prabhakaran, K. Santhakumari, K. Babu, Mohammed Muhsin, P. Mammikutty, K. Premkumar, K.D. Prasenan, and P.P. Sumod, District Panchayat president K. Binumol, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner Arjun Pandian, District Collector S. Chithra, Subcollector D. Dharmalasree, and Assistant Collector D. Rajnith were present.