CM inaugurates new unit to probe economic offences

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday commissioned a new police unit to improve Kerala’s mixed record in combating economic crime.

The nascent “Economic Offences Wing” would investigate advance fee frauds, money laundering, insider trading, corporate espionage, online financial crimes, Ponzi schemes, Nigerian fraud and network marketing rackets.

Mr. Vijayan said fighting economic malfeasance effectively was essential for the State’s financial growth and ambitious development agenda.

A robust record of successfully prosecuting economic crimes would encourage genuine businesses to invest in Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated the new headquarters of the State Special Branch and regional forensic laboratories in six districts. He also opened the new District Police Headquarters in Kasargod via video link.

The CM said the number of victims of economic offences, mainly of online nature, had increased. Those who benefitted from such crimes targetted unsuspecting and impressionable people, chiefly homemakers and youth.

Officers with expertise in investigating financial and white-collar crime would staff the new unit.

The government has created 226 executive posts and seven ministerial posts exclusively for the latest team.

Mr. Vijay asked law enforcers to be vigilant against attempts to divide society to cause sectarian violence. He said law and order were imperative to development.

State Police Chief Anil Kant, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, T. K. Vinod Kumar, ADGP Manoj Abraham and ADGP Sheik Darvesh Sahib were present.