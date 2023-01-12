CM inaugurates modern child welfare council building

January 12, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A new five-storey building with modern facilities to care for and protect larger number of children has opened on the premises of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the 18,000 sq-ft building built near the council office by the Adeeb and Shafeena Foundation as part of its philanthropic work.

Mr. Vijayan, in his address, said the building was the best new year present for the children at the council. Modern facilities were needed for children in the 6-18 age group who required care and protection, for their education, and providing skill training. The new building had such facilities as classrooms, computer room, play area, library, and could accommodate upto 80 children.

The government, the Chief Minister said, was implementing major initiatives in the area of children’s education and health. It intended the State to become very child-friendly. The child welfare council had centres in nine districts. Efforts were on to expand them to all districts. Ammathottil cradles were also funtioning in all districts. Steps were on to instal Ammathottil in district and taluk hospitals. Besides this, the council needed to take steps to promote children’s talents and provide them lessons in humane values.

Many more activities were being undertaken in the State. In the past year, construction of 66 anganwadis had started. Similarly, 142 anganwadis in Kozhikode district were being equipped with more facilties for children with special needs. As many as 158 parenting clinics had started functioning to provide lessons in scientific parenting. As part of the Hridyam project, free heart surgery had been conducted for 5,041 children. Milk and eggs were being distributed in anganwadis as part of the Poshaka Balyam project. An amount of ₹61.5 crore had been earmarked for this, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to all sections in society to come together to rehabilitate children who had fallen into the drug trap.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George presided. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Adeeb Ahmed and Shafeena of the foundation, council secretary K. Jayapal, and Women and Child Development Principal Secretary Rani George and Director Priyanka G. were present.