CM inaugurates LCNG station at Cherthala

January 23, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The first phase of the city gas distribution project to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to individual houses in the district has been completed.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually inaugurated a Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station at Thankey, near Cherthala.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said the government was committed to strengthening the gas distribution infrastructure and transforming Kerala into a clean energy State.

Around 100 households in Vayalar gramapanchayat are the first beneficiaries of the PNG. Further, around 10,000 households in Cherthala municipality and Vayalar gramapanchayat will receive piped gas in their kitchens by March.

Earlier, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board entrusted AG&P Pratham with the execution of the project in Alappuzha. Officials of AG&P Pratham said the Thakey plant, constructed at a cost of ₹24 crore, had a capacity to distribute gas to 80,000 households and 1,000 commercial establishments besides catering to 6,000 vehicles.

Officials said the project would be expanded to other parts of the district soon. AG&P Pratham is developing city gas distribution networks in three districts— Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. To date, it has launched 11 CNG stations in Alappuzha, two in Kollam and seven in Thiruvananthapuram district. The company plans to launch 23 more CNG stations in the State by March 2023.

The company plans to develop 361 km of pipeline network within Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation limits and Cherthala municipality and Vayalar gramapanchayat in Alappuzha district before the end of current fiscal.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Abhilesh Gupta, managing director and CEO, AG&P Pratham, and Ranjith Ramakrishnan, regional head, AG&P Pratham spoke.