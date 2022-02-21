CM inaugurates flat complex at Mathippuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated a flat complex built at Mathippuram, near the Vizhinjam fishing harbour, under the second phase of the Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY) housing project and handed over the keys to the new flats to 320 families.

The RAY project in Mathippuram was envisaged to construct flats for 1,032 families from the fishing community.

In the first phase, which was completed a few years ago, houses were provided to 222 families. The third phase of construction will begin soon to rehabilitate homeless fish worker families. Minister for Local Self Governments M.V. Govindan presided over the function, in which Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju, Saji Cherian, and G.R. Anil, M. Vincent MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, and Corporation standing committee chairpersons, were present.