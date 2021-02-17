CM inaugurates defence park at Ottappalam

The first defence park in the public sector at Ottappalam in Palakkad with all modern facilities for defence equipment manufacturers was inaugurated online by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

It was set up at ₹130.94 crore in 60 acres acquired by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. A sum of ₹50 crore has been provided by the Centre under the modified industrial infrastructure upgradation (MIIU) scheme.

The MIIU scheme is being implemented by the Union Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. The equipment needed for the armed forces and ancillary spare parts will be manufactured in the park. Investors will get land at the defence park for lease for 30 years and provisions have been included to extend it to 90 years. Well connected with the rail and road network, the park has a two lakh sq ft common facility centre, an administrative building, three warehouses, common utility centre, and conference rooms.