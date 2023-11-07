ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates campaign to strengthen Kerala-U.K. engagement

November 07, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated ‘The UK in Kerala Week’, organised by the British Deputy High Commissioner for Kerala and Karnataka, here on Tuesday. Chandru Iyer, the Deputy High Commissioner, his team will be meeting government officials, businesspersons, start-ups, tourism, schools and universities, sportspersons, and theatre and civil society representatives to further strengthen the U.K.’s engagement with Kerala.

The CM launched ‘India x UK Alive with Opportunity’ campaign, designed to showcase the bond between the countries and further build on the continuous exchange of people, ideas and culture. On Tuesday, State government officials and British Deputy High Commission held discussions to review the progress made on various aspects from the CM’s official visit to the U.K. in October 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US