CM inaugurates campaign to strengthen Kerala-U.K. engagement

November 07, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated ‘The UK in Kerala Week’, organised by the British Deputy High Commissioner for Kerala and Karnataka, here on Tuesday. Chandru Iyer, the Deputy High Commissioner, his team will be meeting government officials, businesspersons, start-ups, tourism, schools and universities, sportspersons, and theatre and civil society representatives to further strengthen the U.K.’s engagement with Kerala.

The CM launched ‘India x UK Alive with Opportunity’ campaign, designed to showcase the bond between the countries and further build on the continuous exchange of people, ideas and culture. On Tuesday, State government officials and British Deputy High Commission held discussions to review the progress made on various aspects from the CM’s official visit to the U.K. in October 2022.