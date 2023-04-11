CM inaugurates Alappuzha town road network

April 11, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

All preliminary approvals have been received for the construction of Sabarimala greenfield airport, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the Alappuzha town road network and 18 other roads constructed in various assembly constituencies spread across seven districts here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the Left Democratic Front government was completing development projects in a timebound manner.

“Good roads, and rail connectivity among other transportation facilities are imperative for the development of the State. Apart from developing roads, the government is making serious interventions in water transport and air transport sectors to improve transportation infrastructure in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government had so far given ₹5,000 crore towards acquiring land for the development of national highway in the State. “Funds have been identified for the development of coastal highway and hill highway projects,” Mr. Vijayan said, adding that the Kovalam-Bekal waterway was making steady progress.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas presided. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs- P.P. Chitharanjan, H. Salam and others were present at the function.