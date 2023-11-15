HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM holds MPs’ meeting ahead of Parliament session

November 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday held an online meeting with MPs from Kerala urging them to highlight various issues, particularly the financial crisis, affecting the State during the upcoming Parliament session.

In the meeting, a unanimous decision emerged to raise issues in the Parliament related to the removal of revenue subsidy due to the State, cancellation of GST compensation and non-payment of arrears of compensation.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), another important agenda discussed in the meeting was that the Centre should withdraw from its move to reduce the borrowing limits of the State.

“In this context, it was unanimously decided in the meeting to visit the Union Ministers concerned to raise the credit limit of Kerala as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission,” the statement said.

The other issues which the MPs decided to jointly raise in Parliament were the delay in security clearance to the Sabarimala airport, Central government intervention to check airfares of foreign flights to Kerala and payment of salary arrears of teachers in accordance with the University Grants Commission’s 7th pay revision, the CMO statement said.

Besides that, it was also decided to urge the Union government to pay the arrears of Central allocation in various welfare schemes, like paddy procurement, and development projects being implemented in the State, the statement said.

Another decision taken in the meeting was to hold protests against alleged Central neglect by bringing together all States that are facing this problem, it said.

In the meeting, the introduction of a new condition by the Union government for distribution of grants approved by the financial commission for local bodies was termed as “unconstitutional”, the CMO statement said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.