CM holds meeting to discuss issues facing tourism sector in Alappuzha

January 22, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Registration can be issued to more houseboats based on certain conditions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking at a meeting to discuss various issues facing the tourism sector in Alappuzha on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan suggested that a decision on the number of boats to be given registration could be taken at the secretary level. “Shikhara boats could also be issued registration based on conditions. Classification should be introduced for boats,” Mr. Vijayan said while directing the authorities to clamp down on illegal houseboat operations.

The Chief Minister directed the Alappuzha and Kottayam District Collectors to hold discussions with officials of the Local Self Government and Tourism departments regarding the setting up of a sewage treatment plant.

He suggested introducing uniforms and proper training for the houseboat crew. Mr. Vijayan called for the removal of aquatic weeds from Vembanad Lake in a scientific manner. A decision on dredging the lake would be taken after holding discussions with the Irrigation department, he said.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan, Tourism Secretary K.S. Sreenivas, Maritime Board Chairman N.S. Pillai, and other officials attended the meeting.

