CM holds consultation with World Bank representatives

February 06, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with the representatives of the World Bank regarding the Resilient Kerala Program for Results being implemented as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, at the conference hall here on Tuesday. The meeting is being organised in connection with the interim review of the project being held from January 29 to February 9.

The team expressed satisfaction in the progress achieved in many areas during the implementation of the project. It has been proposed to address the delay in completion of some components in the project. The World Bank team commented that the project being implemented in Kerala in connection with the kole land cultivation is unparalleled and there has been great progress in this regard.

The projects envisaged under the Resilient Kerala Program for Results will be implemented during the period 2019-27. In addition to the budget allocation, the development activities are planned to be implemented by collecting funds from international agencies such as the World Bank and the German Bank.

