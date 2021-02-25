CM hints at Cong.-BJP-IUML axis

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the BJP’s invitation to the IUML to join the NDA was not surprising.
When pressed about BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran’s overture to the IUML, Mr. Vijayan said: “It is merely a public expression of the Congress-BJP-IUML axis. Its genesis in Vadakara and Beypore. The IUML would not openly align with the BJP at least for now. However, the axis remained strong,” he said.
The difference between the Congress and the BJP was thin. Congress leaders have towed a soft Hindutva line. BJP’s economic policy equalled that of the Congress. It was characteristic of the UDF to align with the BJP to defeat the LDF electorally, he said.
In Gujurat, the Congress had not fielded anybody against the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate. The Congress was fast losing its political relevance. Its legislators and Ministers in Puducherry had defected to the BJP. In Kerala, the Congress was the ideological echo chamber of the BJP. Both parroted the same set of lies against the LDF, Mr. Vijayan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath