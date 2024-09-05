CM highlights State’s market intervention efforts to combat inflation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the State’s alternative model to combat inflation amidst the lack of effective national measures to tackle price rise.

Inaugurating the State-level Supplyco Onam fair in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the State’s efforts to shield consumers from the rising cost of living is a significant step forward for the people.

He was critical of the lack of efforts adopted at the national level to curb the price rise of essential commodities. Effective market intervention is crucial to control inflation, especially when food prices are rising significantly, he pointed out.

Citing recent statistics, Mr. Vijayan added that inflation rates had surged to around 5%, with food inflation climbing over 8% and vegetable prices soaring nearly 30%. Despite such circumstances, Kerala has adopted a proactive stance in addressing the issue, particularly during the Onam season, which sees a marked increase in food prices nationally.

The Onam fair features 13 subsidised goods and a variety of fruits and vegetables, with discounts up to 45% on products from leading brands.

He added that the government was focussed on Wayanad’s reconstruction with support pouring in from across the country and beyond. Temporary accommodation and necessary relief supplies, including Onam kits, are being provided to those affected.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who presided over the event, alluded to the growth in Supplyco’s customer base. He added the fair has witnessed sales worth ₹6 crore by Thursday afternoon. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty performed the first sale.

Changes in prices

Supplyco has implemented changes in the prices of certain subsidised items. The prices of ‘kuruva’ and ‘matta’ rice varieties rose from ₹30 to ₹33 per kg, while that of raw rice has been hiked from ₹26 to ₹29 per kg.

The cost of toor dal was increased from ₹111 to ₹115 per kg. Sugar price too has increased from ₹27 to ₹33 per kg. The prices of some subsidised items have also come down, with the cost of green gram reduced from ₹92 to ₹90, that of chilly has decreased from ₹78 to ₹75.

Mr. Anil maintained that despite the marginal price changes, the public will continue to immensely benefit from the subsidies, in comparison with the market rates.

