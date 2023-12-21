GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM has organised attacks on me: Governor

December 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s charge of protocol violation during his visit to Kozhikode, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused the former of promoting violence and organising attacks on him.

He also claimed the government had acknowledged that the State is under a financial emergency since it is unable to perform its constitutional responsibilities and honour its financial guarantees.

Referring to the refusal by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists to permit the Governor’s nominees to attend a Senate meet at Calicut University, Mr. Khan accused the government and the Left Democratic Front of attempting to intervene in the affairs of the university, showing scant regard for the Supreme Court’s recent judgment.

“I will make sure they do not succeed in their designs,” he told media persons here on Thursday prior to his journey to New Delhi. DYFI and SFI activists waved black flags as the Governor’s convoy was headed for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Official sources said the Governor has sought legal opinion in moving the Kerala High Court seeking steps to restrain the protests against the newly-nominated Senate members.

