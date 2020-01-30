CM has betrayed people’s trust, says Sudheeran

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran has said that the action of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders of the LDF in not recognizing the Opposition’s demand that the Governor be recalled was a betrayal of the people.

Inaugurating the second day tour of the march led by District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Kariyad Puducherry in Pannur block, he said the Governor did not deserve the position as he had “insulted the Kerala Assembly and the people of Kerala”.

Taking a dig at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mr. Sudheeran said the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which claimed to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was taking a softer approach toward the Governor.

“The game played by the Governor is undemocratic and unconstitutional and he has become a political player,” he said.

Targeting the Centre, the Congress leader said the BJP rule was a complete failure. “India is being exploited for the benefit of private monopoly capitalists and Mr. Modi has fallen to the level of selling the country to private corporates,” he said.