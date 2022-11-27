CM hails team behind Kerala pavilion

November 27, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has congratulated the State’s team for winning gold medal in the State and Union Territory Pavilion category at the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi. The medal- winning pavilion featured Kerala’s unique architecture and was modelled on the dhow made by traditional artisans at Beypore in Kozhikode. Covering an area of 6,000 square feet, the Kerala pavilion was prepared on the theme “Vocal for Local, Local to Global”. It featured stalls put up by various departments, live handicrafts by artists, murals, Kathakali models, clay statues and mat weaving. The pavilion was designed to highlight the importance of the brand “Kerala” at the international level, Mr.Vijayan said. He also congratulated artist Jinan who designed the pavilion and the Information and Public Relations department that coordinated the effort.