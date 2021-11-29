CM hails pro-women stance of award-winning films

Democracy should be in place in families too, says Pinarayi

Lauding the Kerala State Film Award jury for choosing films with a pro-women stance for this year’s awards, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the films laid stress on the need for democratisation within families. He was speaking at the award presentation ceremony held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here on Monday.

“Cinema is a medium which has the most influence on the public. It is notable that both the films that won the awards for the best film and the second best film uphold a pro-women stance and advocate women’s right for self-determination. The Great Indian Kitchen exposes how patriarchy works silently within families without any overt act of violence. Democracy is not just a political system, but it is something that needs to be implemented within families too. The jury, by choosing these films, was thus able to capture the transformation happening in Malayalam cinema,” he said.

He said it was heartening that the Malayalam film industry continued to be active even during the COVID-19 pandemic period. As many as 100 films were censored during the year 2020, out of which 80 films were submitted for the awards. Among the submissions, 38 films were made by directors making their debut.

48 awards presented

Mr. Vijayan presented 48 awards, including those for best actors Jayasoorya and Anna Ben, and director Sidhartha Siva and Geo Baby, the director of the Best Film. Siji Sachy, wife of director Sachy, who passed away last year, received the award for the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value for Ayyappanum Koshiyum on his behalf.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian presided over the function. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve released a book detailing the awards for the year by presenting a copy to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas released the poster of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), to be held from December 9 to 14, by handing over a copy to filmmaker Shaji N. Karun, chairperson of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.