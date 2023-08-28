CM, Governor convey Onam greetings to Keralites

August 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday greeted Keralites across the world on the joyous occasion of Onam.

In his message, he said that the celebration of Onam called to mind the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness and affluence, which brightened every home with the ethereal joy of festivity.

“I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world. Let us join hands to spread the melody, charm and sparkle of Onam across the globe as Kerala’s unique message of love, equality and harmony,” Mr. Khan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conveyed his Onam greetings to the people

In his message, he said that Onam brings the message of equality and oneness and tales of yore, when people are believed to have led a life of peace and prosperity.

He said that the government’s attempt today was also to build a Nava Keralam by ensuring a governance that evokes the memories of the good old days and at the same time re-build a resilient and strong State which gives hopes of a better tomorrow.

Even within severe limitations, the government has done its best to make Onam a joyous affair as always, by ensuring the distribution of welfare pensions and groceries at subsidised rates.

Let Onam be a time to uphold human values, peace and togetherness and may the joyous celebrations help people rise above all divisive elements and instil the spirit of unity and humaneness, Mr. Vijayan said in his message.

Stalin’s wishes

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, has wished Keralites on the occasion of Onam, a festival which is celebrated by all, in a spirit of oneness.

He recollected that in Tamil Nadu, it was during the rule of DMK and while the late M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister that he declared holiday on Thiruvonam Day for the districts of Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Nilgiris in 2006 and for Chennai in 2007

Onam is an occasion to reiterate the unity and brotherhood of people all across the nation. He wished the people of Kerala, who are also part of the Dravidian language and heritage, a joyous Onam.

Satheesan’s message

The Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has wished Keralites a joyous and prosperous Onam; a celebration that gives people much hope, spirit and confidence to overcome any difficulties, going ahead.

He said that at a time when there are attempts from various corners to promote sectarianism and hate in the society, an Onam celebration that brings together everyone, regardless of their caste, creed and colour is the best message one can give to society

