CM, Gadkari discuss NH development

The government will look into the suggestions put forward by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to overcome the hurdles in acquiring land for the four/six laning of the 600 km of national highways passing through the State.

The suggestions from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for MoRTH came up during a meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss NH development issues.

High cost of land

The NHAI is against paying higher compensation for acquiring land for developing NH corridors in Kerala, estimated at ₹44,000 crore, as the land cost is less in the other States.

“The cost of land is the vexed issue. The suggestions need to be discussed in the State in detail as we cannot agree to all of them. We will come back for discussions in Delhi to resolve the issue,” the Chief Minister later told the media at Kerala House.

At the meeting attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, and Secretary, Public Works, Anand Singh, and Morth officials, the State demanded steps to expedite road connectivity to 11 ports under the Sagarmala project.

Major projects

The road connectivity from NH 66 to the upcoming Vizhinjam seaport, outer ring road in the capital, Kozhikode bypass, Thrissur-Wadakancherry corridor, and waterway development were taken up at the meeting.

As Mr. Gadkari also holds the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) portfolio, the Chief Minister said the State had demanded steps for setting up a steel cluster furniture park in Ernakulam, technology centres at Angamaly, Thrissur, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram, and a national university of design in Kollam.

Earlier, Mr. Gadkari said the State need not have to worry on prioritisation of the corridors by the NHAI as its demand to exclude all the corridors from the high priority list II had been cleared.

“The State will not be discriminated against for not voting for the BJP and the Prime Minister is against such discrimination against States. The projects of MoRTH will be expedited,” he added.