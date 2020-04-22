CM for vigil on borders

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday flagged the need to seal inter-State borders better.
He said inter-State pedestrian and vehicular movement, mostly two-wheelers, had shifted to byroads, earthen paths, and railway tracks after the national lockdown began. The movement of people between Kerala and Tamil Nadu posed a grave threat to the pandemic containment strategy of both States.
He said there was fewer number of people and vehicles on roads on Tuesday.
The State would allow cargo lorries, including refrigerated trucks and container vehicles, to enter or leave the State after strict examination on inter-State borders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.