CM for vigil on borders

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday flagged the need to seal inter-State borders better.

He said inter-State pedestrian and vehicular movement, mostly two-wheelers, had shifted to byroads, earthen paths, and railway tracks after the national lockdown began. The movement of people between Kerala and Tamil Nadu posed a grave threat to the pandemic containment strategy of both States.

He said there was fewer number of people and vehicles on roads on Tuesday.

The State would allow cargo lorries, including refrigerated trucks and container vehicles, to enter or leave the State after strict examination on inter-State borders.