CM for time-bound completion of priority projects

He asks officials to give priority to rehabilitation wherever land is to be acquired

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to expedite the priority infrastructure projects and complete them in a time-bound manner.

Reviewing the projects at a meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to give priority to rehabilitation wherever land was to be acquired for development.

Mr. Vijayan was informed that the Kochi metro’s elevated corridor from Pettah to S.N. junction would be completed in March 2022. Steps would be taken to get the approval of the Union Cabinet for the Kaloor-Kakkanad corridor .

The first stretch of the Kochi water metro would be inaugurated in August under the 100-day plan. Steps would be taken to expedite the water metro project.

Mr. Vijayan directed the officials to finalise the alignment of the Kochuveli-Kasaragod semi-high-speed rail corridor SilverLine and to expedite the social impact assessment study.

In the case of the hill highway, the officials were asked to visit the spots where permission of the Forest Department was needed and prepare a detailed project report within three months. Officials were asked to take steps to complete the coastal highway from Poovar to Manjeswaram within two years .

Light Metro

The construction of flyovers as part of the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro and seeking approval from the Centre should be expedited.

Mr. Vijayan said funds would be mobilised for the completion of the Wayanad tunnel road project, which is part of the Rebuild Kerala project.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Secretaries of departments, and District collectors attended the meeting.