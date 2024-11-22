ADVERTISEMENT

CM for online meeting with Munambam protestors

Published - November 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Munambam taking out a protest march on Friday demanding settlement of the land issue after the State government announced the appointment of a judicial commission to look into the issue. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold an online meeting with the protestors of Munambam, who rejected the government’s decision to appoint a judicial commission to look into the issue, at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The decision to appoint a judicial commission was taken to cheat the residents of Munambam. A judicial probe into the revenue rights, which the residents had been enjoying for 33 years, would amount to the denial of their fundamental rights, according to a joint statement issued by Joseph Rocky and Joseph Benny, chairperson and convener of the Munambam Land Protection Council.

A meeting of the council will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday to decide on the future protests, the statement said.

Earlier, the residents took out a torch protest on the island after the State government announced the decision to appoint the commission.

