 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

CM for online meeting with Munambam protestors

Published - November 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Munambam taking out a protest march on Friday demanding settlement of the land issue after the State government announced the appointment of a judicial commission to look into the issue.

Residents of Munambam taking out a protest march on Friday demanding settlement of the land issue after the State government announced the appointment of a judicial commission to look into the issue. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold an online meeting with the protestors of Munambam, who rejected the government’s decision to appoint a judicial commission to look into the issue, at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The decision to appoint a judicial commission was taken to cheat the residents of Munambam. A judicial probe into the revenue rights, which the residents had been enjoying for 33 years, would amount to the denial of their fundamental rights, according to a joint statement issued by Joseph Rocky and Joseph Benny, chairperson and convener of the Munambam Land Protection Council.

A meeting of the council will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday to decide on the future protests, the statement said.

Earlier, the residents took out a torch protest on the island after the State government announced the decision to appoint the commission.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.