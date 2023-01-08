ADVERTISEMENT

CM flays motivated attacks against Haritha Karma Sena

January 08, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned motivated attacks by some sections against the Haritha Karma Sena members, deployed for waste collection in local bodies. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said that falsehoods are being spread regarding their functioning, instead of supporting their efforts. Some sections have sought to portray the ₹50 being collected as user fee for waste collection from homes as “theft”. The reply given to a question regarding the Haritha Karma Sena in the Assembly is being misinterpreted for this purpose. The ones involved in such attempts are trying to torpedo the sincere steps being taken to make Kerala waste-free. Explanation will also be sought from the officials responsible for providing the reply that left leeway for misinterpretation.

