CM flays ED’s move against KIIFB

Coming down heavily on the Enforcement Directorate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the agency’s move against Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is an attempt to sabotage the State’s development.

Inaugurating the new CPI(M) area committee office here on Saturday, he alleged that it was a move against the interest of the country and its people. “The LDF government aims to build a progress-oriented Nava Keralam and many infrastructure development projects in the State are being funded by the KIIFB. The second term of the LDF government is a recognition of its development activities since 2016. Realising this, the UDF and the BJP have joined forces to spread false propaganda. They are trying to destroy KIIFB that is fuelling development,” he said.

Mr. Vijyan added that the agency’s probe into the financial dealings of the KIIFB was part of an elaborate plan to prevent the progress of Kerala under the LDF rule. “CPI(M) is being targeted to weaken the Left front, but today the public is well aware of this.” Mr. Vijayan said revival of the KIIFB was considered an impossible goal by the opposition who had tagged it a ‘daydream’. “When we said ₹50,000 crore will be raised through the KIIFB, the UDF opposed and mocked at it. But it pooled ₹62,000 crore in five years and now they want to destroy it and stop development. But the LDF will move forward braving all odds when it comes to the progress of the State,” he added.