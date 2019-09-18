CM flays attempts to ruin KIIFB

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on the alleged attempts to ruin the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which has emerged as a key source to fund major infrastructure and development projects in the State.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Pala on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan said the agency had been developed as an alternative source to cover the funds crunch experienced by the infrastructure sector. While the government had actually planned to raise funds to the tune of ₹50,000 crore through the KIIFB over a period of five years, it could initiate projects worth ₹45,000 crore.

According to him, the State has already commenced work on the projects, including the ambitious Coastal and High Range Highways, costing ₹10,000 crore. Similarly, the 600-km-long waterway connecting Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram with Bakel in Kasaragod is slated for completion next year.

Preliminary works of the semi high speed rail network and the extension of Kochi Metro are already on, while a new airport is coming up at Sabairmala.

“Some people are wary of this government bringing in development though it is the State that ultimately stands to benefit from it. Should they prevent incumbent government’s development initiatives only because they could not bring any development during their tenure? It is up to them to decide,” he said.

On the Palarivattom overbridge issue, Mr. Vijayan said the government was duty bound to take action against whoever committed corruption. At the same time, no particular section would be targeted in the name of action against corruption,

The Chief Minister called upon the people of Pala to elect a person who was part of the ruling dispensation for ensuring more development activities in the constituency.