CM flags off first automated mobile quality testing lab

March 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off the State’s first automated mobile quality testing lab here on Wednesday. The mobile unit will be used to carry out real-time quality checks at construction sites of the Public Works Department (PWD)‘s roads, bridges and buildings. The three buses, equipped with modern quality testing facilities, will carry out checks with Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode as the base points.

Speaking after the launch, Mr.Vijayan said that the quality of government projects can be ensured with the mobile testing facility. He said that the engineers as well as the contractors of the PWD have to be trained to equip themselves for the changes happening in the sector. He said that the government is giving priority for the construction of environment-friendly roads that are also designed by taking into consideration the temperature variations as well as the increase in traffic over the years.

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas presided over the function. He said that certain unwelcome tendencies can be checked with the adoption of modern technologies. The setting up of mini labs in all districts is under consideration.