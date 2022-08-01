Kerala

CM flags need for stakeholder involvement in climate resilience

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram August 01, 2022 20:10 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:10 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need for stakeholder engagement and communication for the effective management of climate risks.

Delivering the inaugural address at a consultation workshop organised here on Monday by the Institute for Climate Change Studies, Kottayam, he said, “the challenges created by climate change are complex and wide-ranging, and the processes for dealing with them efficiently are still evolving. Under such circumstances, it is essential for us to accept that none of us have all the right answers at this point of time. It is crucial for all of us to ask and share what is important, what worked and what did not. Only then can we create robust solutions for the climate- sensitive sectors while ensuring the wellbeing, safety and security of our society”.

M. Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, Government of India, and G. Srinivasan, Chief Scientist at the Bangkok-based Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES), Venu Vasudevan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Environment), and K.P. Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology department, were present.

The workshop will come up with recommendations on specific requirements of climate change and climate service products and suggest ways to develop and share these products. It will also formulate a framework for regular interaction between service providers and user sectors to develop sustainable adaptation strategies.

