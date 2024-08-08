CM flags a problem of plenty in Wayanad and requests volunteers to stop sending more goods and essentials

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday flagged a problem of plenty in Wayanad relief camps.

He said the landslides-displaced families in relief camps in Wayanad were well-supplied and requested volunteers to desist from dispatching provisions, clothes and perishable goods, including vegetables and confectionery, to the disaster zone.

Mr. Vijayan said the surplus of goods had caused storage, supply, and utilisation problems for the district administration. He respected the spirit of volunteerism displayed by various organisations in crisis times. However, he requested that voluntary organisations not render Wayanad a dumping zone for surplus goods, especially clothes.

Used, discarded clothes

“We had to dispose of seven tonnes of used and discarded clothes collected by voluntary organisations and dispatched to Wayanad. The need of the hour is financial assistance and not material help,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Mr. Vijayan said Suchitwa Mission volunteers were instrumental in ridding the disaster zone and relief camps of waste, including untreated sewage and non-biodegradable refuse. He said mobile bio-toilets and sewage treatment plants helped mitigate coliform contamination in the disaster zone and relief camps.

