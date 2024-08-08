GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM flags a problem of plenty in Wayanad and requests volunteers to stop sending more goods and essentials

The Chief Minister says financial contributions for rehabilitation, and not material supplies for relief camps, the need of the hour

Published - August 08, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday flagged a problem of plenty in Wayanad relief camps.

He said the landslides-displaced families in relief camps in Wayanad were well-supplied and requested volunteers to desist from dispatching provisions, clothes and perishable goods, including vegetables and confectionery, to the disaster zone. 

Mr. Vijayan said the surplus of goods had caused storage, supply, and utilisation problems for the district administration. He respected the spirit of volunteerism displayed by various organisations in crisis times. However, he requested that voluntary organisations not render Wayanad a dumping zone for surplus goods, especially clothes. 

Used, discarded clothes

“We had to dispose of seven tonnes of used and discarded clothes collected by voluntary organisations and dispatched to Wayanad. The need of the hour is financial assistance and not material help,” said Mr. Vijayan. 

Mr. Vijayan said Suchitwa Mission volunteers were instrumental in ridding the disaster zone and relief camps of waste, including untreated sewage and non-biodegradable refuse. He said mobile bio-toilets and sewage treatment plants helped mitigate coliform contamination in the disaster zone and relief camps. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.