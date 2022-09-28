CM felicitates gallantry award winners and kin

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 28, 2022 00:38 IST

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a function was organised at the Pangode Military Station here on Tuesday to felicitate the gallantry awardees, Veer Naris/Mathas/Pithas. Chief Minister .Pinarayi Vijayan was the chief guest of the event. He was received at the military station with a guard of honour. The Chief Minister presented awards to the gallantry awardees and their kin.  

Addressing the gathering, Mr.Vijayan praised the Indian Army personnel for their selfless service to the nation. Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander of Pangode Military Station also spoke. Cultural programmes like Kalaripayattu by Madras Regiment, Janji Pathak and Malkhamb display by Maratha Regiment and pipe band display were organised as part of the event.

