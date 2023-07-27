HamberMenu
CM felicitates Civil Services rank-holders

36 candidates pass Civil Services examination, six clear Indian Forest Service examination

July 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Civil Services rank-holders during a felicitation function organised by the Civil Service Academy in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Civil Services rank-holders during a felicitation function organised by the Civil Service Academy in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has exhorted budding civil servants to work for the welfare of the common man. Only then would democracy acquire a greater meaning, he said.

He was speaking while inaugurating a programme organised by the Kerala State Civil Service Academy here on Thursday to felicitate Keralites who cleared the Civil Services and the Indian Forest Service examinations of 2022.

“In an era driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning that has seen the growth of new career opportunities, it is heartening that more youngsters are opting for careers in public service. The number of Keralites who are attracted to Civil Services is on the rise,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who presided over the function, elaborated on the steps adopted to improve the standards of examination centres functioning under the academy. The institution, she added, had been imparting training at a much lower fee than the fee charged by private coaching centres. The government had been bearing the expenses of flight tickets and providing accommodation for aspirants who were selected to the interview in New Delhi.

While 36 candidates passed the Civil Services examination, six candidates cleared the Indian Forest Service examination. Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Ishita Roy and Centre for Continuing Education Kerala Director Rajeev Kumar Choudhary also spoke on the occasion.

