CM endorses my crusade against corruption: Jaleel

Thiruvananthapuram

09 September 2021 20:49 IST

Will put pressure on govt. to probe Kunhalikutty

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator K.T. Jaleel on Thursday appeared to suggest that his anti-corruption crusade against IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty had Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's blessing.

His FB post on the subject contradicted the widespread speculation that Mr. Vijayan was averse to Mr. Jaleel cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the AR Nagar cooperative bank controlled by the IUML.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jaleel said he had "met the Chief Minister in the morning and talked in detail.” He said the fight to bring out the truth behind “the hawala and black money dealings of Mr. Kunhalikutty” would continue forcefully.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has a history of taking decisive action against economic offenders. “IUML leaders can wish for anything. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride,” Mr. Jaleel said on FB.

Earlier, IUML State secretary P.M.A. Salam claimed that Mr. Vijayan had doused Mr. Jaleel's overzealousness to slur Mr. Kunhalikutty's integrity. “The IUML's fire tender is not powerful enough to stop the crackers I had lit from exploding,” Mr. Jaleel replied.

After answering an ED summons to adduce evidence in the money laundering case against IUML newspaper Chandrika later in the day, Mr. Jaleel told reporters in Kochi: "I will pressurise the government to initiate a vigilance inquiry in the AR Nagar cooperative bank fictional account and financial fraud case.” He said he had called on Mr. Vijayan of his own volition.