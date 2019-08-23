CM draws flak for saving Thushar

The State government on Friday drew flak from the Opposition for allegedly having gone out of its way to save Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president and National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) State convener Thushar Vellappally from preventive detention for financial fraud in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Opposition's attack came on a day when reports from Dubai indicated that Mr. Thushar might find himself implicated in more cases of financial misdemeanour in the Gulf.

A person privy to the litigation said Mr. Thushar had initiated discussions with the plaintiff in the case and they would reach an amicable out of the court settlement soon.

The politician, who is a prominent ally of the BJP in Kerala, had found himself in police custody last week when he arrived in Dubai for a private visit.

The Dubai police had detained him at the airport on suspicion of having dishonoured a cheque he had issued to a former partner of his in the construction business in the Gulf.

They remanded him in judicial custody in prison in Ajman for a day till a businessman, allegedly acting at the instance of Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan, bailed him out by posting a sizeable sum as surety.

A court in Dubai had impounded Mr. Thushar's passport, and he could not leave the UAE until he settled the claim filed against him by his former business partner.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, former president V.M. Sudheeran and Congress MLA V.D. Satheeshan were among the sharpest critics of Mr. Vijayan's decision to use his office to aid Mr. Thushar. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan defended the Chief Minister's decision and said Mr. Vijayan had done right.

Mr. Thushar had gained national attention in some measure when he fought under the banner of NDA against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in the Lok Sabha election. He polled 78,000 odd votes but had to forfeit his deposit.

He had risen in the SNDP under the aegis of his father, who heads the social organisation for two decades. In 2016, he had found the BDJS and hitched the party to the BJP bandwagon.