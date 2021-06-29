CM distances party, govt. from gold case

Thiruvananthapuram

29 June 2021 20:39 IST

Arrest of DYFI workers in Kannur on the charge of smuggling gold

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday attempted to distance the government and CPI(M) from the arrest of DYFI workers in Kannur on the charge of smuggling gold.

When pressed that the accused were social media champions of the CPI(M), Mr. Vijayan countered that individuals were entitled to their political opinion. However, the colour of their party flag would not save them from prosecution if they slide into crime.

The State government had its limitations in cracking down on international crime, such as gold smuggling. Such offences were more in the realm of the Central government. However, the government might consider a law to curb organised crimes.

The government would make no political distinction in the case of criminals. Neither would the CPI(M). The party was aware that easy money and a misplaced sense of machoism often caused impressionable youth to romanticise criminals. Persons who pursued such a path had no place in the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) reined in party workers, fellow travellers, members of mass and service organisations from following or liking unofficial pages. Their social behaviour conduct should be congruent with the political programme and outlook of the CPI(M).

Mr. Vijayan dismissed the allegation that the relative of an individual on his staff had criminal links. He said people had rejected worse allegations and virulent recriminatory campaigns against his office and staff.

The baseless accusations raised by the then Leader of the Opposition in tandem with other forces had fallen by the wayside. Mr. Vijayan said the current set of allegations against his office were political hyperbole that had no basis.