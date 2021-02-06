CM declares NIPMR as centre of excellence

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomous organisation providing multidisciplinary intervention and rehabilitation for differently abled people, as a centre of excellence through videoconferencing at a function held on NIPMR campus, located at Kallettumkara, near Irinjalakuda. Minister for Health, Social Justice, and Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja presided over the function.
The CM appreciated the initiatives by NIPMR in the area of rehabilitation of the differently abled. “The goal of the government is to take differently abled people to the mainstream and various programmes, including Anuyatra, have been launched. Early intervention centres have been set up in all the districts and all the medical colleges for identifying and treating their issues at an early stage,” he said.
The government would set up rehabilitation centres across the State for differently abled people and help of various NGOs would be sought for the purpose, said Ms. Shylaja.
