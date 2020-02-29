CM declares completion of two-lakh houses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 February 2020 20:39 IST

Chandran, Omana and their young daughter Rohini have lived for years in their leaking, one room house before their names were included in the State government's Livelihood, Inclusion, Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing scheme.

On Saturday, when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the keys of their new house at Enikkara, their happiness was representative of two-lakh other families in the State, who have got houses under the LIFE scheme.

Later, at the Putharikkandam Maidan packed to the brim with LIFE beneficiaries from across Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Vijayan made the official declaration of the two-lakh milestone, saying that it was a tribute to the efficiency of the LIFE Mission that the number has now increased to 2,14,262 houses.

Advertising

Advertising

“In villages and towns across the State, today is a day of celebration for numerous families for whom a house of their own has always been a long-held dream. Today, we saw tears of joy and satisfaction on many eyes,” he said.

On the funds Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) being used for around 63,000 of these houses, he said the State had contributed a larger share of funds in these. For PMAY-LIFE (rural), the Centre had provided ₹75,000 for each beneficiary, while the State pitched in with ₹3.25 lakh. For PMAY-LIFE (urban), the Centre provided ₹1.5 lakh, while the State contributed ₹2.5 lakh.

"But, in our State, we were able to complete the houses because everyone, the rich and the poor from society contributed. There were many who helped in the construction of houses in several areas, offering their labour for free. There is Tamil Nadu native Abdullah, a groundnut seller who has now settled at Kadakkal, who bought a piece of land and contributed it for the LIFE project. It is the unity of this State that has made this milestone possible," said Mr. Vijayan.

On Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s claim that the LDF government is merely completing what the UDF government had started off, he said the first phase of the LIFE project was meant for completing houses that remained incomplete since 2001 onwards due to insufficient funds. Funds of up to ₹4 lakh were provided for the completion of 52,050 incomplete houses.

“If you want to take the credit for this first phase, we are only happy to share the same. But, we need to think whether the beneficiaries will agree to it. Have you done anything to complete these houses when you were in power? Was there enough fund for them?” he asked.

Mr. Vijayan said that no one will be left out from the LIFE project, as those who did not find a place in the beneficiary list due to technical reasons will be included in the succeeding phases.