CM counters Church criticism

January 22, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday countered the Church criticism that youth were leaving Kerala in droves for better educational and job opportunities.

Archbishop of Changanassery (Syro-Malabar Church) Joseph Perunthottam raised the subject at a public meeting to felicitate Major Archbishop Mar Raphel Thattel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr Vijayan said it was a pattern across the world. The youth pursued higher opportunities. It did mean the State needed more in the higher education sector or employment opportunities.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan complimented the Archbishop for raising the issue with the Chief Minister.

