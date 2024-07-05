GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM counsels LDF legislators against inadvertently providing ammunition to the Opposition and sensational grist to the media

Published - July 05, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly counselled members of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislature party to be cautious about inadvertently providing political ammunition to the Opposition.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran told a television channel that Mr. Vijayan has advised LDF legislators from unintentionally playing into the Opposition’s anti-government narrative while flagging issues affecting the people.

Mr. Saseendran said the LDF was acutely aware that the media often misinterpreted genuine statements by LDF members in the House to bolster the anti-government narrative.

He said Mr. Vijayan, given the political climate, said that the prevalent trend was to use everything against the government. LDF legislators’ words and statements should be measured and well-weighed.

On Friday, Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh appeared to chide Speaker A.N. Shamseer for giving the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan extra time. Mr Shamseer said the Chair had given only 10 minutes, and the digital clock on the Minister’s desk was out of sync. 

Another episode that broadcasted the image of a perceived lack of cohesion in the treasury benches occurred when CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran criticised Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas for not completing a tourism project in Aakulam in a time-bound manner. He said the Tourism department gave flimsy excuses and hired a project consultant at an exaggerated cost of ₹4 lakh. He accused Mr. Riyas of not keeping his promise to the House. 

CPI legislator Vazhoor Soman blamed the Forest department for failing to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, arguably playing into the United Democratic Front’s political narrative.  

