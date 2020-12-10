CM convenes meeting to discuss school reopening

Thiruvananthapuram

10 December 2020

Govt. plans January reopening for classes 10 and 12

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a high-level meeting on December 17 to discuss reopening of schools and conduct of examinations in the State.

The meeting will be attended by the General Education Minister, Chief Secretary and General Education Secretary. The government is considering school reopening in January for classes 10 and 12 subject to the pandemic conditions then.

The government had, a couple of weeks ago, asked 50% of the teachers handling subjects for classes 10 and 12 (Plus Two) to report for work from December 17. This was to improve academic support for students and gear up for revision of the portions completed through the First Bell digital classes. The government wants to complete the digital lessons for both classes 10 and 12 in January.

A decision on the dates of SSLC and Plus Two examinations, officials said, would rest on the schedule for the CBSE board, NEET examinations and election dates. “If those examinations are pushed back, Kerala too can postpone its public examinations,” an official said.

A detailed plan on the arrangements to be put in place for student safety in schools is under preparation by the Director of General Education in consultation with teachers’ associations. On the basis of the recommendations made at the meeting with the Chief Minister, working instructions will be issued by the department in association with Health and other related departments.

Schools too have been asked to prepare own plans on how to accommodate the students. Students in a division of Plus Two, say 50, could be divided into two groups of 25 or even smaller groups, depending on the availability of vacant classrooms and teachers.

Officials had earlier said that a decision on return of classes 1 to 9 to schools will depend on the COVID-19 situation, and there was a possibility that it might not happen soon.