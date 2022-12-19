CM convenes high-level meeting to discuss buffer zone issue

December 19, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to allay the mounting public anger at the government’s alleged failure to bolster the State’s pressing case for exempting human habitats from the Supreme Court-proposed ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) that bans a range of activities within a 1-km radius of protected forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government on Monday appeared keen to take the steam out of the Opposition’s move to capitalise on the growing fear and uncertainty faced by thousands of families living on the extremities of 22 protected forests spread across 115 densely populated panchayats in the State.

Pacifying KCBC

It required pacifying the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), now at the forefront of the brewing anti-government agitation. The KCBC believed the State-sanctioned satellite survey conducted to identify man-made structures in the proposed buffer zone prioritised conservation over livelihood. It felt the contentious survey “wilfully” left out thousands of spartan houses and “subsistence structures”, chiefly small shops and cattle sheds, in its report.

The KCBC rejected the survey report on the ground that it did not reflect the ground realities. It warned the government that the “flawed” declaration would not satisfy the the apex court’s condition that “empirical proof of overwhelming public interest” was essential to justify any reduction or negation of the intended buffer zone.

The KCBC urged the government to fill the “yawning gaps” in the satellite survey by conducting an exhaustive field verification, “ground trotting”, to the satisfaction of the affected populace.

Political fallout

The government seemed acutely aware of the disastrous social and political fallout if it failed to defend Kerala’s case for exempting human habitats from the ESZ. The government, somewhat hurriedly, clarified that the satellite survey was not final and subject to further field verification.

The meeting may also address the “limitations” faced by the ESZ expert committee to incorporate the findings of field inspections into the final survey report substantiating the grounds for ESZ immunity. It could also seek more time from the Supreme Court to present Kerala’s case.

The administration, wary of anti-SilverLine-style mass protests involving women and children, is focussed on creating a conducive atmosphere for field surveys. It would stress that the ESZ would not impact agricultural activities, road widening and building or maintenance of houses and subsistence structures.

(The ban focussed on large-scale industrial and commercial activities in the buffer zone, such as mining or mega tourism projects.)

The government has opened citizen-friendly help desks in affected panchayats. Revenue, Forest and Local Self-Government departments would assist with field verifications.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will attend the crucial conference.