CM convenes all-party meet on CAA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a joint conference of all political parties and leaders of various social and religious organisations on December 29 to discuss the necessity for a joint exercise that will reflect the popular concerns of the people with regard to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, besides strengthening the secular atmosphere in the State.

The meeting will be held at Mascot Hotel at 11 a.m. In his letter to various political parties and organisations, Mr. Vijayan said the CAA which decided citizenship on the basis of religion was against the Right to Equality as enjoined by the Constitution and the secular vision.

It was in this context that a joint satyagraha by the LDF and the UDF was organised in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said it was imperative that there should be unity in expressing the people’s concerns with regard to the CAA, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF would attend the conference.

Mr. Chennithala hoped that there would be positive outcome from the exercise.

Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and K.P.A. Majeed too expressed similar sentiments.